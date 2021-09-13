Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.