Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by South State Corp

South State Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after buying an additional 452,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.66. 35,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

