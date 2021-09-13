Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) versus Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Financial Analysis

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Doximity and Inpixon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 3 6 0 2.67 Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $66.86, suggesting a potential downside of 34.47%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Inpixon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Inpixon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inpixon $9.30 million 12.62 -$29.23 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inpixon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Inpixon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A N/A N/A Inpixon -105.66% -37.21% -31.00%

Summary

Doximity beats Inpixon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Inpixon

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions. The Infrastructure segment offers third party hardware, software and related maintenance or warranty products and services. The company was founded by Abdus Salam Qureishi in 1972 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

