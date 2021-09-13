Duality Advisers LP Has $752,000 Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

PRLB opened at $72.38 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

