Duality Advisers LP Invests $504,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,143,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,280,889.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,725 shares of company stock worth $54,608,208 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

BGNE stock opened at $351.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.33. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

