Duality Advisers LP Invests $655,000 in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,157,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

