Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,951,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,932 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,150. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWCH stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

