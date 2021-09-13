Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,492 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

