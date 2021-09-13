Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258,077 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 265,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

