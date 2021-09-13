Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,688 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

