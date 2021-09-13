Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Tops $8.74 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and $337,301.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00174411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.79 or 1.00083362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.87 or 0.07175992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00931759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

