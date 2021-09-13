Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Sells $126,800.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DCO opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.64.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
