Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Sells $126,800.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DCO opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

