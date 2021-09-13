Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

