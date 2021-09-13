Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 771,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

