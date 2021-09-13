Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $183,723.95 and approximately $152,271.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00776164 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001494 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.02 or 0.01203291 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,731 coins and its circulating supply is 382,837 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

