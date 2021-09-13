E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 7,280.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.78 on Monday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.