Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.25

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 340515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.34 million and a PE ratio of -16.26.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

