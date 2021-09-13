easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 685 at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Friday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,622.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

