easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EJTTF. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.01.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.