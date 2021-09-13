eBay’s (EBAY) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

EBAY opened at $72.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in eBay by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 85,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

