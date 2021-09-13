ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of ECN opened at C$10.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -663.13. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.92 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

ECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

