Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 24,448 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 45.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Medtronic by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,076,000 after buying an additional 235,948 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 126,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

