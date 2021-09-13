Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,005,339 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of CEMEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $13,057,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.8% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,844,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,495,000 after acquiring an additional 315,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 167,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

