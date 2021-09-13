Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 15,484 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $45,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,553. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

