Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $7.23 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $62,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.80. 5,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $210.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.19.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -21.98%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

