eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Sells $230,800.00 in Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EGAN opened at $11.36 on Monday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $354.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eGain by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in eGain by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in eGain by 85.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,099 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

