Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $1,209,778.64 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $159.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.