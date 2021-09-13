Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stake Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.14% of Eldorado Gold worth $184,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

EGO stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

