Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

ELDN stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.96. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $11,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

