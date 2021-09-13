Eliem Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ELYM) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Eliem Therapeutics had issued 6,400,000 shares in its IPO on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During Eliem Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELYM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $25.99 on Monday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

