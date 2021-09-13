Ellaism Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $42,147.42 and $15.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.13 or 0.07225966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00123948 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.