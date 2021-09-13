Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMLAF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $30.97 on Friday. Empire has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

