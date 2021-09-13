Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.