Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

