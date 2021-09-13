Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,831,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $129.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. The company has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

