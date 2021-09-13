Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

