Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDV. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.58.

Shares of EDV opened at C$29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.83.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

