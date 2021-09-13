Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $63,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

