Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,578 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FormFactor by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORM opened at $39.46 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

