Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,461 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

