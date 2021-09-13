Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,470 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 163,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 306,925 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 293,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA opened at $35.94 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.