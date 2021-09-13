Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ryder System worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

