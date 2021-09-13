Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,069 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,975,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE opened at $126.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

