ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $425.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.50 million to $450.90 million. ePlus posted sales of $433.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 31.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 110,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at $5,373,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,462. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

