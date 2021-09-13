Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

