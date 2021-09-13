Epstein & White Financial LLC Invests $214,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $7,721,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,856.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,749.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,456.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

