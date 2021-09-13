Epstein & White Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $107.66 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.37.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

