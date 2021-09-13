Epstein & White Financial LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. FS KKR Capital comprises about 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

