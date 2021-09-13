Equal Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Equal has a market cap of $645,873.08 and $21,321.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042805 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

