Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.16. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $179.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

